Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Visits Nasar House To Offer Condolences

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 06:36 PM

JUI-F chief visits Nasar House to offer condolences

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief, Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman on Tuesday paid a visit to Nasar House to offer condolences to Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief, Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman on Tuesday paid a visit to Nasar House to offer condolences to Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The JUI-F chief expressed his sympathies and offered Fateha for the late Sardar Sultan Mohammad Nasar, the elder brother of Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar.

Sardar Sultan Mohammad Nasar, a respected figure and former additional chief secretary, passed away recently, leaving a deep void in his family and political circles.

During his visit, Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman not only expressed his sorrow over the loss but also shared words of comfort and support with the grieving family, emphasizing the importance of patience and faith in times of trial.

He offered prayers for the departed soul and paid tribute to Sardar Sultan Mohammad Nasar's invaluable service to the nation, observing that his absence would be deeply mourned by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The JUI-F chief’s visit reflects the strong bonds of respect between key political and religious leaders as both are prominent figures in the national political landscape.

Numerous political leaders and dignitaries are expected to continue visiting the Nasar family to offer condolences, underscoring the deceased’s stature in public service and his lasting legacy.

The somber atmosphere at Nasser House was filled with prayers, as friends, colleagues, and family gathered to remember the late Sardar Nasar’s contributions and offer their condolences.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Visit Muslim Family All

Recent Stories

Car recovered in Sargodha

Car recovered in Sargodha

1 minute ago
 Cameras to be installed in Bahawalpur under Punjab ..

Cameras to be installed in Bahawalpur under Punjab Safe City Project

1 minute ago
 Scientists urged to produce doable solutions for a ..

Scientists urged to produce doable solutions for agriculture challenges

1 minute ago
 Commissioner reviews Raiwind Ijtima preparations

Commissioner reviews Raiwind Ijtima preparations

1 minute ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University launches student rec ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University launches student recognition programme

4 minutes ago
 DC for strict action against overpricing

DC for strict action against overpricing

4 minutes ago
Citizens alarmed at rising street crime in Multan

Citizens alarmed at rising street crime in Multan

4 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 966 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 966 complaints in one day

4 minutes ago
 Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outloo ..

Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook

14 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

2 hours ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan