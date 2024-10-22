JUI-F chief visits Nasar House to offer condolences

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief, Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman on Tuesday paid a visit to Nasar House to offer condolences to Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief, Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman on Tuesday paid a visit to Nasar House to offer condolences to Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The JUI-F chief expressed his sympathies and offered Fateha for the late Sardar Sultan Mohammad Nasar, the elder brother of Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar.

Sardar Sultan Mohammad Nasar, a respected figure and former additional chief secretary, passed away recently, leaving a deep void in his family and political circles.

During his visit, Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman not only expressed his sorrow over the loss but also shared words of comfort and support with the grieving family, emphasizing the importance of patience and faith in times of trial.

He offered prayers for the departed soul and paid tribute to Sardar Sultan Mohammad Nasar's invaluable service to the nation, observing that his absence would be deeply mourned by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The JUI-F chief’s visit reflects the strong bonds of respect between key political and religious leaders as both are prominent figures in the national political landscape.

Numerous political leaders and dignitaries are expected to continue visiting the Nasar family to offer condolences, underscoring the deceased’s stature in public service and his lasting legacy.

The somber atmosphere at Nasser House was filled with prayers, as friends, colleagues, and family gathered to remember the late Sardar Nasar’s contributions and offer their condolences.