JUI-F Chief Wants Anarchy, Instability: Federal Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:05 PM

JUI-F chief wants anarchy, instability: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Monday said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants anarchy in the name of 'Azadi March' for political instability in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Monday said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants anarchy in the name of 'Azadi March' for political instability in the country.

Talking to private news channel , He said that Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman was planning to create anarchy and chaos through lock downs and in no way it is in larger benefits of the nation.

"The only solution to all social and economic problems of the country lies in political stability," he added.

He also said that the government would try to sort out issues through talks in accordance with democratic principles but the opposition was being stubborn and nobody would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state.

The minister said people would support the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the rule of law and the constitution.

The opposition should not be prevented from holding Azadi March as their democratic right, however they must not be allowed to unleash chaos or disturbances in the country, he added.

Answering a question about peace talks process, he hoped for the better results but added that the JUI-F did not seem serious in the peaceful talks with government.

He said PTI is standing with the democratic values and the constitution of Pakistan.

Minister called Azadi March a 'extremist Tehreek' against government where women were badly discriminated with their rights to participate in the protest, adding, every political issues and differences could be resolved in the parliament not in streets.

Fawad said the government will complete its five-year tenure and the country will achieve its prosperity and development targets under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf 's dharna was the formation of a parliamentary committee for electoral reforms not like Mulana's Azadi March to gain his own political interests.

