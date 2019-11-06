JUI-F Chief Wants Some "assurance" Before Ending Sit-in

(@fidahassanain)

The sources said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has been waiting for some "guarantee" for his demands against the govt.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was very eager to end the Azadi March but he had been waiting for some kind of "assurance and guarantee" regarding his demands against the PTI government, the sources said.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, they said, wanted to keep the Rehbar Committee engaged with the government just to increase his pressure on it for his demands. He had no trust in the government's committee except one or two members and therefore he was trying his best for fulfillment of his demands.

Earlier, PML-Q leaders Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervez Elahi met JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and conveyed him the message of Prime Miniter Imran Khan. After his meeting with the Chaudhary brothers, some circles are saying that a good news was expected soon.

The sources said that the government and the opposition party had prepared a copy of the agreement and the draft of the agreement would be presented soon to the Rehbar Committee. The government surrendered to some demands of the JUI-F, the sources added.

They also said that the both sides agreed on the tranparent electoral system and a development regarding the role of an "institution" in the election was also likely to take place in the agreement. The government and the opposition also agreed to introduce reforms in the electoral system, the sources said.

Around 70,000 protestors are there in the sit-in of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and it is the sixth day to the sit-in at Kashmir Highway road. The yesterday night rain and changing weather conditions also failed to defeat the JUI-F protestors who are determined to keep continue thier struggle.