JUI-F Chief will give two options to govt after two-day ultimatum

(@fidahassanain)

An anchorperson claims either the JUI-F will ask for national govt or will ask to elect Muhammad Mian Soomoro as the next PM.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman will give two options to the PTI government if his two-day ultimatum fails to borne any fruit, a senior journalism claimed.

Javed Chaudhary, a senior anchorperson, said the JUI-F either will ask to form a national government comprising members from all the parties and complete five-year period or the priemership should be given to Muhammad Mian Soomro because all the parties are united on this point. If the PTI members failed to cast vote to Muhammad Mian Soomro then all the opposition members will cast vote to chose him as the next prime minister, Javed Chaudhary said. He claimed that it was the news and the analysis. He said if these two demands were not met then the opposition parties may resign from the national assembly and thus, there will be a political crisis in the country.

"So for the possible upcoming situation, either the martial law will be imposed or a new government will be chosen which is very lenghty process," said Javed Chaudhry.



He said that the sin-in of Imran Khan and the sit-in of Fazl ur Rehman both are against the interest of the country because when Imran Khan staged sin-in for the first time all the development projects were stopped and now Fazl ur Rehman was holding a sit-in which will have serious impact and the posibility is that the government would be end soon. He said dharna politics is bad trend for Pakistan's development which must be stopped.

It may be mentioned here that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took part in the JUI-F protest in Islamabad on Friday and also addressed the participants. They came hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that PTI government has failed to deliver and the country's economy has collapsed. The speechese of both leaderrs including Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto were very fiery speeches. And round 60,000 to 70,000 people took part in the JUI-F's Azadi March in the capital.