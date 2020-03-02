UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Chief’s Life Is Under Threat: KP Police

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:14 PM

JUI-F Chief’s life is under threat: KP Police

Police advise Maulana to limit his movement and avoid from unnecessary engagements.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2020) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had threats from terrorists, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police said here on Monday. The police asked Maulana to limit his movement and avoid from unnecessary engagements.

According to the details, a senior police officials told JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to that there were hostile intelligence agencies which planned to target him, advising him to restrict all his gatherings, plans, programs and movements secret.

He also advised Maulana to adopt precautionary measures for his safety and security due to recent threats from terrorists.

The DPO informed the JUI-F leader through a letter.

It may be mentioned here that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had survived three attempts on his life including suicide attacks in KP and Balochistan. In 2014, he narrowly escaped in a suicide attack in Quetta. The bomber attacked his bullet proof vehicle in Quetta but he remained safe.

Last year, JUI-F Chief took out a large rally against PTI government and vowed to continue his protest until the removal of PTI government. He openly challenged the establishment of this country, questioning the “the elected government”.

