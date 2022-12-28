JUI-F convenes APC on KP situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) over the deteriorating law and order situation, economic crisis, and situation that emerged in the province due to non-serious measures of the provincial government.

The APC would be held in Mufti Mahmood Markaz, Peshawar on Sunday (January 1, 2023). JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and leaders of other political parties would also attend.