JUI-F Decides To Launch Mass Contact Campaign For Sanctity Of Masjid-e-Nabvi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to launch a mass contact campaign for the sanctity of Masjis-e-Nabvi across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to launch a mass contact campaign for the sanctity of Masjis-e-Nabvi across the country.

According JUI-F Spokesman Muhammad Aslam Ghauri on Saturday, the JUI-F was going to organize big public gatherings in Karachi and Peshawar.

The Karachi gathering would be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on Thursday, May 19 while the Peshawar one on Saturday, May 21, he added.

He said JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman would address the gatherings and central and provincial leaders.

Aslam Ghauri said those who violated the sanctity of the Prophet's Mosque would be pursued on every front.

He said the JUI-F was always in the field for public interest including religious values.

He said the JUI-F was the only religious political party which had to protect democracy and Islamic constitutional provisions and rites.

He said the JUI-F's mission of making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state would continue.

He said the struggle of JUI-F leadership and workers in sending back to pavilion an incompetent government would be remembered in golden words forever.

