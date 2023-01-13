JUI-F decides to protest against price hike

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) on Friday decided to stage a protest against the price hike, and has given a deadline to the provincial government, to revert the increase in the prices of food items including flour.

A meeting against the new wave of price hikes of essential commodities was held under the chairmanship of Central Chief JUI-F Amir Maulana Anis-ur-Rahman.

Speaking on the occasion, Ameer Maulana Anis-ur-Rehman said, "The rising price of flour in KPK is the incompetence of the provincial government." He said, "After the 18th amendment, the determination of the prices of 36 food items, including flour, is the jurisdiction of the provincial governments but they are making fool the masses.

" The Chief JUI-F further said, "During the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI), the people of the province did not get any relief except deprivation while before 2018, the price of wheat flour was 600 for a 20 kg bag, has now crossed the limit of 3,000 which is a clear proof of negligence."He stated that the prices of basic commodities including flour, dalda, and sugar should be brought within the reach of the common man immediately in the province.