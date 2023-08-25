Open Menu

JUI-F Delegation Calls On PM Kakar

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 07:48 PM

JUI-F delegation calls on PM Kakar

A 14-member delegation of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A 14-member delegation of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Friday.

The delegation congratulated the prime minister on assuming the charge of his office and expressed best wishes for him.

The JUI-F leaders also paid tributes to the prime minister for promptly initiating effective actions to successfully evacuate the people stranded in a chairlift in Battagram.

PM Kakar directed the relevant authorities to ensure safety arrangements and strict monitoring of all the chairlifts across the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister All Best

Recent Stories

Remembering intellectual excellence of Ahmed Faraz ..

Remembering intellectual excellence of Ahmed Faraz on his15th death anniversary

5 minutes ago
 Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy ..

Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy, says 177 suspects rounded up ..

3 minutes ago
 Nasir, Farhan, Israr, Waqar in Squash semis

Nasir, Farhan, Israr, Waqar in Squash semis

5 minutes ago
 PM Kakar in Quetta on three-day visit

PM Kakar in Quetta on three-day visit

5 minutes ago
 Baqar directs Hyderabad admin to vacate illegally ..

Baqar directs Hyderabad admin to vacate illegally occupied labour flats

5 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Paki ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Pakistan’s Interim Government

23 minutes ago
Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships see ..

Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships sees record-breaking performances

38 minutes ago
 DC reviews performance of revenue department

DC reviews performance of revenue department

28 minutes ago
 Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digi ..

Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digital Marketing,"

20 minutes ago
 Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

30 minutes ago
 Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

28 minutes ago
 Pakistani service-oriented companies to participat ..

Pakistani service-oriented companies to participate in CIFTIS in Beijing

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan