JUI-F delegation calls on PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A 14-member delegation of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Friday.

The delegation congratulated the prime minister on assuming the charge of his office and expressed best wishes for him.

The JUI-F leaders also paid tributes to the prime minister for promptly initiating effective actions to successfully evacuate the people stranded in a chairlift in Battagram.

PM Kakar directed the relevant authorities to ensure safety arrangements and strict monitoring of all the chairlifts across the country.