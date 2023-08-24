Open Menu

JUI-F Delegation Discusses Election Plans With With CEC

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 10:45 PM

JUI-F delegation discusses election plans with with CEC

A seven-member delegation from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), led by Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, discussed the upcoming election roadmap with the Chief Election Commissioner and senior officials of the commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :A seven-member delegation from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), led by Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, discussed the upcoming election roadmap with the Chief Election Commissioner and senior officials of the commission.

The delegation, comprising Senator Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Attaul Haque Darwish, Jalaluddin Advocate, Rao Abdul Qayyum, Ataullah Shah Advocate, Noor Ahmad, and others, emphasized that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) is striving for a fair and transparent election within the constitutional timeframe.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi recommended avoiding any mention of the 2018 election history, as those elections are expected to be remembered as one of the most dismal moments in Pakistan's electoral history.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari remarked that the government that emerged from the 2018 elections has brought about nothing but economic hardship, joblessness, and a lack of law and order. The nation's economy suffered, rampant looting occurred, and a disregard for the law seemed to prevail across the board.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari conveyed a proposal to the Election Commission, suggesting district Election Commission Chairmen also serve as District Returning Officers (DROs) for enhanced transparency. Centralizing the election process under the Election Commission's oversight could facilitate transparency. He also criticized excluding Balochistan's 6.3 million population from the census as unjust.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Balochistan Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan 2018 From Government Million

Recent Stories

ATC sends Ali Wazir & Imaan Mazari on judicial rem ..

ATC sends Ali Wazir & Imaan Mazari on judicial remand

4 minutes ago
 SC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal in Toshakhana ca ..

SC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal in Toshakhana case

4 minutes ago
 At BRICS summit, UN chief calls for reforming UNSC ..

At BRICS summit, UN chief calls for reforming UNSC, global financial institution ..

3 minutes ago
 ECP prioritizes fair play, timely election in inau ..

ECP prioritizes fair play, timely election in inaugural roadmap meeting

4 minutes ago
 DC takes steps to enforce dengue prevention protoc ..

DC takes steps to enforce dengue prevention protocols

4 minutes ago
 Meeting of Ghazi committee held at CPO

Meeting of Ghazi committee held at CPO

24 minutes ago
IHC adjourns PTI chief's appeal against conviction ..

IHC adjourns PTI chief's appeal against conviction till Friday

24 minutes ago
 Energy Minister vows to aggressively pursue TAPI p ..

Energy Minister vows to aggressively pursue TAPI project

24 minutes ago
 Chairlift owners directed to submit fitness certif ..

Chairlift owners directed to submit fitness certificates

25 minutes ago
 Dr. Mirwais inquires after health of injured Levie ..

Dr. Mirwais inquires after health of injured Levies man

25 minutes ago
 Tahaffuz Centers established for treatment of citi ..

Tahaffuz Centers established for treatment of citizens suffering from psychologi ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplay England in World Blind Games

Pakistan outplay England in World Blind Games

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan