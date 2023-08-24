JUI-F delegation discusses election plans with with CEC

A seven-member delegation from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), led by Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, discussed the upcoming election roadmap with the Chief Election Commissioner and senior officials of the commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :A seven-member delegation from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), led by Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, discussed the upcoming election roadmap with the Chief Election Commissioner and senior officials of the commission.

The delegation, comprising Senator Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Attaul Haque Darwish, Jalaluddin Advocate, Rao Abdul Qayyum, Ataullah Shah Advocate, Noor Ahmad, and others, emphasized that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) is striving for a fair and transparent election within the constitutional timeframe.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi recommended avoiding any mention of the 2018 election history, as those elections are expected to be remembered as one of the most dismal moments in Pakistan's electoral history.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari remarked that the government that emerged from the 2018 elections has brought about nothing but economic hardship, joblessness, and a lack of law and order. The nation's economy suffered, rampant looting occurred, and a disregard for the law seemed to prevail across the board.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari conveyed a proposal to the Election Commission, suggesting district Election Commission Chairmen also serve as District Returning Officers (DROs) for enhanced transparency. Centralizing the election process under the Election Commission's oversight could facilitate transparency. He also criticized excluding Balochistan's 6.3 million population from the census as unjust.