JUI-F Demands Illogical; Organizing Azadi March For Personal Vendetta: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:58 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the demands of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) were completely illogical, while Azadi March was being staged just for personal vendetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the demands of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) were completely illogical, while Azadi March was being staged just for personal vendetta.

The present government didn't have any objection over organizing a peaceful march, but people carrying weapons reported by media could be harmful for public and Maulana himself, she expressed these views while talking to a private news channel program.

As far as opposition parties' support with Maulana Fazlur Rehman was concerned, she said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N had been involved in money laundering and corruption, and that the motive behind lending support to so the called Azadi March was just for political gains.

She warned that anyone found involved in challenging the writ of the state would be treated as per law.

To a question, the special assistant expressed suspicions that the goals and targets of 'Azadi March' were something else.

About the government's restriction on media anchor persons, she said, "We don't have any plan to curb media or anchors but no one was allowed to discuss or decide judicial matters in talk shows." Firdous said efforts would be made to abridge gap between the PBA and PEMRA.

She, however said PEMRA would ensure implementation on its rules and regulations and made it clear that PEMRA was an independent institution of the country.

To a question, Dr Firdous said the prime minister wanted to empower all the institutions besides introducing reforms in them.

To another question about Bilawal Bhutto's criticism on the government, the special assistant to the PM said people had rejected the politics of PPP in interior Sindh. Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment, she said the government had provided all medical facilities to the leader of PML-N.

