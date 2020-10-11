UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Demands Immediate Arrest Of Assassins Of Moulana Adil Khan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

JUI-F demands immediate arrest of assassins of Moulana Adil Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The provincial secretary information Jamiat Ulema islam (F) Maulana Taj Muhammad Nahion and other party leaders on Sunday strongly condemned target killing of eminent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi and termed it an attempt to destabilize religious harmony in the country.

In a joint statement Maulana Nahion, Abdul Malik Talpur, Hafiz Khalid Hassan Dhamrah, Hafiz Muhammad Azam Jehangiri and others said Maulana Adil Khan was an ambassador of Islam in the world who carried flag of peace and harmony.

While expressing grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of killing of Moulana Adil Khan, JUI-F leaders condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Terming this incident an attempt to destabilize religious harmony in the country, they demanded for immediate arrest of the killers and their facilitators so that sectarian violence could be averted.

Related Topics

Karachi Target Killing World Sectarian Violence Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts decision issuing Decree ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Customs launches new incentives, facilit ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed about outcomes of Departmen ..

1 hour ago

Tajik Ambassador hails UAE&#039;s support to his c ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah to discuss business cooperation wit ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Tajikista ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.