JUI-F demands immediate arrest of assassins of Moulana Adil Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The provincial secretary information Jamiat Ulema islam (F) Maulana Taj Muhammad Nahion and other party leaders on Sunday strongly condemned target killing of eminent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi and termed it an attempt to destabilize religious harmony in the country.

In a joint statement Maulana Nahion, Abdul Malik Talpur, Hafiz Khalid Hassan Dhamrah, Hafiz Muhammad Azam Jehangiri and others said Maulana Adil Khan was an ambassador of Islam in the world who carried flag of peace and harmony.

While expressing grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of killing of Moulana Adil Khan, JUI-F leaders condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Terming this incident an attempt to destabilize religious harmony in the country, they demanded for immediate arrest of the killers and their facilitators so that sectarian violence could be averted.