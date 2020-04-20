UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Demands Probe Into Distribution Of Coronavirus Relief Fund In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:44 PM

Sindh JUI- F General Secretary Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro has demanded an inquiry into the utilization of Rs10.8 billion coronavirus relief fund by Sindh government

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh JUI- F General Secretary Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro has demanded an inquiry into the utilization of Rs10.8 billion coronavirus relief fund by Sindh government.

He accused Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of politicizing the corona pandemic by creating fear among the masses.

In his statement issued here on Monday Maulana Rashid Soomro said Syed Murad Ali Shah had claimed distribution of ration of Rs10.8 billion among the victims of lockdown in Sindh.

The JUI-F leader demanded a fair probe by FIA in the distribution of relief ration among lockdown victims, saying he was ready to provide concrete evidence to FIA in this connection.

