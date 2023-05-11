JUI-F demands strong action against saboteurs

Deputy Provincial General Secretary JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani has demanded strong action against the PTI workers for damaging public properties including defense institution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Provincial General Secretary JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani has demanded strong action against the PTI workers for damaging public properties including defense institutions.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the JUI-F activist said that the during last three days, the office bearers and workers of PTI have put the properties of security forces, and public properties on fire and inflicted huge losses to the nation, which even not be committed by the enemy during the period of 75 years.

He said that the sabotages have been committed under a well-planned conspiracy, which is not only condemnable but rather dealing with the miscreants with an iron hand is also the need of the hour.

Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, who is also a former provincial minister, said that security agencies, intelligence agencies and police should identify those involved in arson and miscreants through videos and CCTV footage to not only award them exemplary punishment rather also recover losses inflicted by them to public and private properties.