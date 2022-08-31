UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Distributes 100 Trucks Relief Goods In Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The relief activities of JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for provision of assistance to flood affectees are in full-swing and so far relief goods of 100 trucks have been distributed amongst them.

According to a spokesman of JUI-F KP chapter more than 7000 volunteers of the party are practically active in the field while Central Relief Centre of the party has been established in Mufti Mahmood Markaz, Peshawar, the provincial secretariat of the party.

He said that the party has established a special committee headed by the provincial general secretary Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish, which remain busy in relief activities till late night.

Other members of the committee are included Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Abdul Jalil Jan, Ahmad Ali Marwat, Haji Danishmand and Israr Marwat.

The provincial leadership of the party has directed its leadership in southern, central, Malakand and Hazara regions chapters to directly ensure relief activities in their respective areas. The flow of relief goods and donations are continuously arriving in the provincial level office and then dispatch to affected districts.

The party is providing food and other necessary items to 1500 families in Nowshera and Charsadda districts on daily basis while medical camps have also been established in these districts.

He said that more than 100 trucks loaded of relief goods including medicines, blankets, clothes, utensils, shoes and mineral water had been dispatched to flood affected districts of Nowshera, Charsadda, D.I. Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Kohistan and Chitral respectively.

