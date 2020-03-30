UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Distributes Ration Bags Among Over 150 Families

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 08:42 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Monday distributed ration bags among over 150 families in the area of Kot Hathial, Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Monday distributed ration bags among over 150 families in the area of Kot Hathial, Bhara Kahu.

JUI-F Senior Vice President Islamabad Chapter Mufti Awais said the ration bags had been distributed among the deserving families in sealed areas of Bhara Kahu in collaboration with Sheikh Zakria Trust.

