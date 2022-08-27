JUI-F establishes relief camp for flood affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deferred its two-day provincial general council meeting till September 17, 2022 and established Provincial Relief Camp at Mufti Mahmood Markaz. District offices would be sub-relief offices.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the provincial executive council held here with provincial chief, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman in the chair on Saturday. Besides, Syed Hidyatullah Shah, Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, Mufti Obaidullah, Abdul Jalil Jan, Noor-ul-Islam, Haji Danishmand, Mohammad Israr Marwat and Maulana Ahmad Ali Darweish others also attended the meeting.

The executive committee constituted various committees regarding the meeting of the general council and also reviewed flood devastations, relief camps and relief activities at district level in Khyber in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Keeping in view the flood situation, the meeting decided the formation of a Provincial Relief Camp to provide immediate relief to flood affected people.

Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish will head the camp while Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Ahmad Ali Darwaish, Haji Danishmand and Mohammad Israr Marwat will assist him.

The meeting directed both district organizations and Ansar-ul-Islam to supervise sub-relief camps in their respective districts and dispatched donations collected by then to the head of the Provincial Relief Camp with immediate effect. No individual is allowed to establish a relief camp without the permission of the district or provincial set up of the party.

On this occasion, the District Ameer, Mansehra Syed Hidayatullah Shah handed over a cash relief amounting to Rs.1290970 to Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish.

The meeting expressed concern over the loss of precious human lives and negligence of the provincial government in this regard. The meeting demanded of the provincial government to provide immediate relief to the people in the current flood situation.