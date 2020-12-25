JUI-F expels Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, three others

(@fidahassanain)

Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Maulana Shuja ul Mulk are the leaders whose basic membership of the party have been terminated.

The sources said that all four members were expelled over violation of party policy.

The political experts believe that this decision is itself the first crack in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam as all these four leaders have huge workers' base and support in their respective areas.

The disciplinary committee of the party took this decision and notification of their removal was also issued.

"All those who will take part in tv programs over structure of the party along with four removed-leaders will also face removal," the disciplinary committee warned.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmad who became victim of the party's decision said that he was not taken into confidence and was not heard.

"I was member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and not Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)," said Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

The manifesto under which the party was formed should be run under the same manifesto.

"The inheritance has spoiled the party as Maulana [Fazl] wanted it to be an inherited party rather than a true party to raise issue of the public," he added.