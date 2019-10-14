UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Failed To Get People Support For March: Ali Nawaz

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:33 PM

JUI-F failed to get people support for march: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that Jamiat Ulama Islam-F failed to convince the people on regarding his march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that Jamiat Ulama Islam-F failed to convince the people on regarding his march.

Talking to a private news channel,he said that there was no issue of Namoos-e-Risalat in the country.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has briefed the nation about Jamiat Ulama Islam-F march is about to safe the corruption and corrupt leaders.

Replying to a question, He said the Pakistan was enjoying good brotherly relationship with Iran and Saudi Arab and added Pakistan mediation in these two countries was the betterment for the region and also for the Pakistan.

