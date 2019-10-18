UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Fails To Get Diplomats’ Support For Its Azadi March

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:29 PM

JUI-F fails to get diplomats’ support for its Azadi March

The sources say that JUI-F tried to seek support of China and Saudi Arabia but both refused to extend any support.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazlur Rehman failed to get support of Saudi Arabia in launching Azadi March against the government.

According to the reports, JUI-F Chief Rehman contacted Saudi leadership to seek their support for Azadi March –that is planned for Oct 27, but the Saudi leadership did not offer him any support. The sources said that JUI-F chief also contacted Saudi embassy for its support in staging protest and march against the government but in vain. Maulana Fazlur Rehman felt a setback after refusal from the Saudi leadership, they added.

The sources said that the Saudi government and their embassy in Islamabad clearly told JUI-F Chief that they were standing beside the PTI’s government and would not support any march against the government.

According to a newspaper’s report, the Saudi ambassador clearly conveyed a message to the JUI-F Chief that no support would be provided to anyone who was staging protest against the government.

Many those who are considered very close to Maulana Fazlur Rehman also contacted different diplomats to see their support but there was a major setback for the JUI-F that not even a single diplomat supported their cause or movement against the PTI’s government.

Before Saudi refusal, the JUI-F tried to contact Chinese ambassador to back them on movement against the PTI’s government but he refused to meet them. The diplomats in their clear-cut message to the JUI-F said that neither they support any movement against the government nor like to interfere into the political affairs of the country.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F Chief has announced Azadi March against the government and set Oct 27 to launch it from Karachi, Sindh. The march, analysts said, would reach Islamabad from Karachi on Oct 31.

On other hand, the local traders in Lahore also announced strike on Oct 27 against the government over its drive to collect tax and revenues from the citizens. PML-N said that it would march on the same day to raise voice for Kashmiri people.

