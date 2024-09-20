JUI-F Favours Reforms In Judiciary: Fazl
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 07:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said on Friday that his party also wished to bring reforms in the judiciary and in this regard it had also extended some suggestions.
Holding a press conference here, he stated that the JUI-F wanted to see powerful institutions working within their constitutional ambits. He stated that over 60,000 cases awaited judgment in the Supreme Court and 2.4 million cases were pending with other courts in the country. He, however, added that his party was in favour of legislation, based on consensus.
Responding to a query, he stated that the JUI-F had no political alliance with the PTI, but they could discuss matters pertaining to parliamentary affairs. "We want to see legislation as per wishes of the masses," he clarified.
To another question, he remarked that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had discussed the constitutional package with him and they agreed to share each others’ draft.
The JUI-F will continue to perform its parliamentary role, he added. To another question, he said that the masses were upset over inflation.
