JUI-F finalized preparations for sit-in outside SC building: Maulana Darwish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :After the announcement of the JUI-F protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court, the workers have started their movements with the main departure of the workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday morning.

This was stated by Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish while talking to media men here Sunday. He said the Caravans of the JUI-F workers will depart from each district according to their schedule and all convoys will reach Haklah Interchange on Monday afternoon.

The convoy from Peshawar city will depart from JUI center at 9.

00 am on Monday morning, Ahmad Ali Darwish informed. After reaching Haklah Interchange, all convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go to the Supreme Court in the form of a central convoy, Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish explained.

The workers have been instructed to bring essential supplies, Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish replied to a question of how long the sit-in will be. "It depends on the high command who can answer to such questions, however, the workers will be ready for any kind of the situation," he added