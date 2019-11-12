UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Finalizes Plan-B, Will Announce It Today

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:39 PM

Akram Durani says Nawaz Sharif is ill at home due to which Maryam Nawaz could not take part in the protest.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 12th, 2019) After holdinig successful Azadi March in the capital, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman finalized his Plan-B here on Tuesday.
The JUI-F Maulana Fazl ur Rehman would announce his Plan-B on Tuesday (today) according to which the main roads in Punjab, Khyberpakhtoonkhwa and other parts of the country would be blocked. Under B-plan, the JUI-F would continue its lockdown in Rawalpindi and Islambad. Rehbar Committee was called to the protest site by the leadership where it would make its announcement regarding its plan-B
The JUI-F's Azadi March has entered 12th day against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

The four leaders of the JUI-F, the sources said, briefed their central leadership about their Plan-B on which Maulana Fazl ur Rehman expressed satisfaction.


The JUI-F spokesperson said that the main feature of Plan-B would be announced by Maulana Fazl ur Rehman at the protest site today. Akram Durani, the senior leader of the JUI-F, said that important announcement would be made in today's speech of Maulana Fazl. The Rehbar Committee's approval would also be taken on the subject, the sources said.

Akram Durani, the sources said, also commented on Maryam Nawaz that her father was ill at home and therefore she could not come to the protest. He said he wished good health for Nawaz and Maryam and added that PML-N's representation was there in the Rehbar Committee.

The finance minister did not know the price of per kg tomato so how he could run the country's economy, he added.

