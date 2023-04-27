JUI-F firmly against talks with PTI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

UrduPoint.com

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday categorically stated that his party would not take part in any negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday categorically stated that his party would not take part in any negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The JUI-F was firmly against having talks with the PTI and that was why it would not become part of the coalition government's team for negotiations, if any, held under the initiative of the Senate chairman, he said while talking to the media.

Maulana Fazl said instead of holding talks, the PTI leadership should be rather held accountable for the corruption they had committed while in government. The incumbent government should not let them scot free, he added.

He mentioned that general elections across the country were always held simultaneously.

"The party which wins the elections in Punjab forms the government at the Center," he added.

He called on the apex court to entrust the responsibility of holding election to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The JUI-F expressed his reservations about the census and proposed that an investigation commission should be established to identify irregularities, and if proved that the whole census process was flawed then it should be held afresh.

He said the JUI-F would soon launch a mass contact campaign to inform the public about the "real face" of PTI which was responsible for prevailing lawlessness and price hike, besides handing over the State Bank of Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He alleged that the 2018 elections were rigged to impose the PTI on the country.

