JUI-F For Action Against PTI Leader Gandapur To Plan Bloodshed In Long March

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 10:50 PM

JUI-F for action against PTI leader Gandapur to plan bloodshed in long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has demanded legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur for planning the bloodshed during the long march.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the sad demise of female journalist Sadaf Naeem, who was mercilessly crushed under the PTI chief's container in Kamoke, JUI-F Spokesman Muhammad Aslam Ghauri said Gandapur's leaked audio was a crystal-clear evidence of PTI's nefarious design of shedding blood of the innocent people in the long march.

He said the government would ensure the safety of people's life and property during the PTI long march.

He said it was PTI chief Imran Khan's legal right to carry out march but it should be within the constitutional parameters.

The JUI-F spokesman said Imran Khan would not be allowed to play with future of the country like the past.

He said the national leadership and coalition government had saved the nation from this 'tsunami of destruction' in the past and would do so in the future.

He said the PTI chief was trying to damage the country's economy through petty political tactics in a bid to get in power again from the backdoor channels and with the help of non-state actors.

Aslam Ghauri said the country's economy was moving on the right direction since the coalition government came at the helm of affairs.

He said the country's growing economy was not being digested by the PTI chief who had been ousted from the prime minister's seat through 'no trust motion'.

He further said the PTI chief was being used as political pawn by the external forces.

He alleged Imran Khan for working on a foreign agenda to bring the political and economic instability through anti-state and anti-public activities in the country.

Terming the PTI's long march as 'riot march' and a ploy for face-saving, he said through all such political jargons, Imran wanted to seek NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for himself.

He said Imran Khan's narrative of foreign conspiracy against his government had been badly exposed and likewise his long march would be a 'failed attempt'.

Aslam Ghauri expressing his amazement on the PTI long march, said to whom Imran Khan was pleasing by creating conflict among the people and national institutions as his agenda is to spread chaos and anarchy in the country.

He said the government would leave no stone unturned to counter the nefarious designs of the PTI. The main focus of the coalition government was to provide all possible relief to the people, he added.

He said Imran Khan was a person who is devoid of morals and promoting ill-ethics in the young generation.

The government would welcome the PTI march to Islamabad, but there would be no compromise on the safety of people's lives and property, he added.

