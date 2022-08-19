UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Formally Joins Election Campaign Of Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM

JUI-F formally joins election campaign of Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :JUI-F formally joined the election campaign of Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, the joint candidate of ANP, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and PPP in by-election on NA-31 here on Friday by organizing a public meeting in his favour.

The seat fell vacant after the resignation of PTI MNA, Haji Shaukat Ali. PTI's chairman Imran Khan is also contesting election from the constituency.

Besides, Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Maulana Maskeen Shah, Jalil Jan, Allah Dad Khan and a large number of JUI-F's office bearers and workers attended the public meeting.

Addressing the public meeting, Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali termed the sacrifices of Bilour family for Peshawar as unforgettable and unprecedented, saying the people will not forget sacrifices rendered by them for the restoration of peace and public welfare.

He said that the sacrifices of the Bilour family and particularly of Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour for the restoration of peace and welfare of the people were unforgettable. He said that the people of Peshawar city will vote and support Haji Ghulam Bilour, who is a strong voice for the rights of Peshawarits.

Haji Zubair Ali said that they would have to keep manners, decency, culture and services alive and would elect Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour from the constituency.

Addressing the public meeting, former JUI-F's Senator Haji Ghulam Ali said that in the recent past the electorates of the constituency had elected PTI chairman Imran Khan, but he hurt the people by vacating the constituency.

He said that Imran Khan has not only disgraced the electorates of the constituency, rather also ignored them totally. On the other hand, he said Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has spent his whole life in the service of Peshawarits and resolved their problems. He said that now it was time for the people to pay him tributes through their votes and support.

On this occasion, Haji Ghulam Ali Bilour expressed happiness and gratitude over the support of JUI-F and assured that like in the past, in future too he will jointly work for the resolution of the problems of Peshawarits.

