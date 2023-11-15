JUI-F General Assembly meeting to be held on Nov 18

An important meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Central General Assembly has been called on November 18 and 19 in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) An important meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Central General Assembly has been called on November 18 and 19 in Peshawar.

According to the party's Spokesperson , the members of the Central Assembly from all over the country would participate in the meeting.

In the meeting, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would brief the members on the meetings with Hamas leaders in Qatar.

The central moderator would also present election report regarding inter-party elections and the provincial parties would inform about preparations regarding the upcoming elections.

The current political and international situation of the country would also be reviewed in the meeting.