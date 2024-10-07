JUI-F Haideri Condemns Karachi Explosion
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Monday strongly condemned the recent explosion near the vehicle carrying Chinese citizens in Karachi, resulting in the loss of two lives and injuries to several others.
Maulana Haideri, in a news statement, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident, extending heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected families.
"The nefarious intentions of the enemy cannot sabotage Pakistan-China friendship," Maulana Haideri stated, reaffirming that the friendship between the two countries is "higher than the Himalayas".
He also called upon law enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend and bring to justice those responsible for the incident.
Maulana Haideri urged authorities concerned to provide immediate medical aid to the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.
Recent Stories
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha University to host 2-day Int'l Conference on Applied Zoology2 minutes ago
-
Jail superintendent booked over alleged molestation of 20-yr girl in custody2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan asks Afghan govt not to lecture but fix own domestic issues12 minutes ago
-
ICT police conduct flag march in City Zone22 minutes ago
-
All set for UAF convocation on Tuesday22 minutes ago
-
Perpetrators of Karachi attack "sworn enemies" of Pakistan: PM2 hours ago
-
8 hurt as bus turns turtle in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Pakistan assures to apprehend perpetrators of Karachi attack killing Chinese engineers2 hours ago
-
Sindh CM seeks report of explosion from Home Minister, IGP10 hours ago
-
90 kanal encroached land vacated in FGEHA-ICT joint operation in G-14 sector11 hours ago
-
Govt exercised restraint, didn't give PTI chance to get 'dead bodies': interior minister11 hours ago
-
Explosion reported near Karachi Airport11 hours ago