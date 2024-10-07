Open Menu

JUI-F Haideri Condemns Karachi Explosion

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM

JUI-F Haideri condemns Karachi explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Monday strongly condemned the recent explosion near the vehicle carrying Chinese citizens in Karachi, resulting in the loss of two lives and injuries to several others.

Maulana Haideri, in a news statement, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident, extending heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected families.

"The nefarious intentions of the enemy cannot sabotage Pakistan-China friendship," Maulana Haideri stated, reaffirming that the friendship between the two countries is "higher than the Himalayas".

He also called upon law enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend and bring to justice those responsible for the incident.

Maulana Haideri urged authorities concerned to provide immediate medical aid to the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured China Vehicle

Recent Stories

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

2 days ago
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

2 days ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

2 days ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

2 days ago
 DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

2 days ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

2 days ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan