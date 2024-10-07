JUI-F Haideri condemns Karachi explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Monday strongly condemned the recent explosion near the vehicle carrying Chinese citizens in Karachi, resulting in the loss of two lives and injuries to several others.

Maulana Haideri, in a news statement, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident, extending heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected families.

"The nefarious intentions of the enemy cannot sabotage Pakistan-China friendship," Maulana Haideri stated, reaffirming that the friendship between the two countries is "higher than the Himalayas".

He also called upon law enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend and bring to justice those responsible for the incident.

Maulana Haideri urged authorities concerned to provide immediate medical aid to the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.