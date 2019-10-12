UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Has Capability To Demonstrate Power If Govt Attepts To Stop Azadi March': Maulana Fazalur Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:59 PM

JUI-F has capability to demonstrate power if govt attepts to stop Azadi March': Maulana Fazalur Rehman

Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman has made it clear that if the governnet attempted to stop Azadi March', which is their legal right, the party has power to demonstrate in the coming days

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman has made it clear that if the governnet attempted to stop Azadi March', which is their legal right, the party has power to demonstrate in the coming days.

The JUI-F leader said they have capability to use power against any supression, adding that they don't want any violance but if the governnet snatched their legal right of protest against the governmnet anti-public policies they will strongly react.He maintained that they would not allow the governmnet to impose inflation on common public.

He said they had rejected the elections results from very first day and they don't accept it today as well. Malana said that the governmnet will have to resigne.The JUI-F leader said the public is united to kick off the anti-public governmnet from power and determinet to participate in the October 27 Azadi March'.

Related Topics

Protest Azadi March March October From

Recent Stories

Allotment of houses under NPHP strats in Lodhran: ..

14 seconds ago

PTI government taking steps to facilitate people: ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Plans to Ask EU to 'Pus ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt determined to improve national economy: C ..

2 minutes ago

Asad Mashhadi committed to make Rawalpindi an exem ..

2 minutes ago

One day left to five-day official visit of Prince ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.