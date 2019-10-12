JUI-F has capability to demonstrate power if govt attepts to stop Azadi March': Maulana Fazalur Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman has made it clear that if the governnet attempted to stop Azadi March', which is their legal right, the party has power to demonstrate in the coming days.

The JUI-F leader said they have capability to use power against any supression, adding that they don't want any violance but if the governnet snatched their legal right of protest against the governmnet anti-public policies they will strongly react.He maintained that they would not allow the governmnet to impose inflation on common public.

He said they had rejected the elections results from very first day and they don't accept it today as well. Malana said that the governmnet will have to resigne.The JUI-F leader said the public is united to kick off the anti-public governmnet from power and determinet to participate in the October 27 Azadi March'.