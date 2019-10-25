JUI-F has no support of people for taking out long march: Humayun Akhtar Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Humayun Akhtar Khan, on Friday said that workers of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, would never support the long march being conceived by chief Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), to lockdown Islamabad

Even the JUI-F didn't have any support of the people for taking out the so called 'Azadi March' towards Islamabad, he said while talking to a private news channel program.

Democratically elected leader of the country would never fulfill the demand of the JUI-F chief regarding resignation from the top slot, he added.

In reply to a question he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the concerned to provide all necessary medical treatment besides best physicians of the country for serving Nawaz Sharif.

He said that during the era of dictators, no political leader was given such a treatment inside or outside the prison.

He said the prime minister had serious concern with the health of Nawaz Sharif and that was why, the ailing leader of PML-N, has been provided excellent team of doctors.