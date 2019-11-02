JUI-F Head Using "Azadi March" For Achieving Political Objectives: Sardar Attique

Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed on Saturday said Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-F head Moulana Fazlur Rehman was using Azadi March for achieving his political objectives

Talking to ptv, he said Azadi March slogan was only linked with the freedom of Kashmir from illegal Indian occupation and Moulana Fazlur Rehman was damaging the Kashmir cause through his march because Kashmir issue was being ignored from many days.

He said peaceful protest was the constitutional right of (JUI-F) but it should be under the defined parameters, adding the opposition was confused and divided in this regard.

He said India was openly committing human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and international community should com-forward and play their due role for independence of Kashmir through United Nations (UN) resolution.

Sardar Attique said during the address in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his brutal policies against the innocent people of Kashmir in front of the world.