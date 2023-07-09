Open Menu

JUI-F Holds 'Azmat-e-Quran' Rally

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

JUI-F holds 'Azmat-e-Quran' rally

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) in DI Khan on Sunday held 'Azmat-e-Quran rally here to lodge protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The rally, led by the JUI-F District General Secretary Advocate Chaudhry Ashfaq, was started from Dera Press Club and culminated outside of the TB Hospital.

A large number of people participated in the rally and expressed their anger against such a vile incident and holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans expressing the sanctity of the Quran and against Sweden.

Sheikh-ul-Hadees Maulana Ashraf Ali, Qari Abdul Haleem, Qari Khalid Ganguhi, Ahmad Khan Kamrani, Qari Ejaz Farooqui and Malik Majid Dhap were also present.

While addressing the rally, Maulana Ashraf Ali termed the Quran as soul of the universe, saying it would exist in this world and hereafter.

He commended the statement of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Parliament against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

He demanded of the government to close the Swedish embassy in Pakistan and expel its ambassador.

Ashraf Ali said that following the teachings of the Quran was also the sanctity of the Quran.

He said whoever was involved in the desecration of the Quran should be punished.

On the occasion, the Swedish flag was also put on fire as a protest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Fire Prime Minister Protest World Parliament Sweden Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

4 seconds ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

14 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

17 hours ago
Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

18 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

19 hours ago
 Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

19 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

22 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

23 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan