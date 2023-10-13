Open Menu

JUI-F Holds Rally To Show Solidarity With Palestinian Muslims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 09:03 PM

JUI-F holds rally to show solidarity with Palestinian Muslims

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter conducted a protest demonstration on Friday to show solidarity with Palestinian Muslims and condemned the killing of innocent people in Gaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter conducted a protest demonstration on Friday to show solidarity with Palestinian Muslims and condemned the killing of innocent people in Gaza.

A large number of people participated in the rally which started from Landikotal Hospital Chowk and culminated at the main Bazar.

Under the leadership of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, the protestors expressed unity with Palestinian Muslims and opposed Israel's occupation and genocide of Palestinians.

Several religious leaders participated in the rally, including Senior Deputy Amir Mufti Muhammad Ajaz Shinwari from FATA, Amir Maulana Mujahid Ahmed from Landikotal Tehsil, and Qari Jihad Shah Afridi, Information Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam FATA.

Many other respected scholars, traders, and the general public also joined the rally.

The demonstration began at Hospital Chowk in Landikotal and proceeded through the Landikotal market.

The protestors carried banners condemning the atrocities and killings of helpless and innocent Palestinians.

They called on the Muslim Ummah to unite against Israel's actions and criticized the double standards of the West towards the Palestinian issue.

