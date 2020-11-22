UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Is Not Representative Party Of People: Fawad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:00 PM

JUI-F is not representative party of people: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) was neither representative party of the people and nor having roots among the public.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana Fazalur Rehman was almost 20 to 25 years remained head of the Kashmir Committee but he did nothing for people of Kashmir and highlighting or resolving the issue during his tenure.

The minister said the people had given their mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years because they had full confidence on his neat and clean leadership, adding they knew that he (PM) was only political figure in the country who had full capabilities to resolve their problems efficiently.

Replying to a question, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in grief of loosing elections in Gilgit Baltistan, so he was giving unconscious statements in these days.

Chaudhry Fawad said the government had already canceled its scheduled political gatherings in the larger interest of the country and its people but the opposition was not caring regarding the health of the masses so they were intentionally playing with the lives of poor people for their personal interests.

