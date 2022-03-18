JUI-F issues show cause notice to Mufti Kifayatullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter General Secretary Maulana Atta ul Haq Darwaish has issued a show cause notice to Maulana Mufti Kifayatullah for speaking against the party policy.

He, in the show cause notice received here on Friday, said Mufti Kifayatullah had tried to damage the party's cause and manifesto by passing some negative comments against the JUI-F's subsidiary organization in a talk show of a private news channel.

He said due to his indecent language against the party's code of conduct, Mufti Kifayatullah had been served a show cause notice and asked to submit his reply within 15 days.

He warned that if Mufti Kifayatullah did not provide a satisfactory response, an appropriate action would be initiated against him as per party's rules and regulations.