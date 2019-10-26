UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Leader Hafiz Hamdullah Loses His Citizenship

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 05:18 PM

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah loses his citizenship

Nadra cancels citizenship of Hafiz Hamdullah while PEMRA directs TV channels not to invite him to their programs as a guest.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2019) The National Database and Registrataion Authority on Saturday cancelled the citizenship of former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah, the reports said.

The reports said that the authority labelled the politicians a "confirmed alien".

After confirmation of Nadra, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah is no citizen of Pakistan. A few days ago, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) directed tv channels not to invite former JUI-F Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah as a guest on TV shows.

In its notification dated Oct 11, NADRA said that JUI-F was not a citizen of Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that JUI_F leader Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah was elected as an MPA from Balochistan in the 2002 General Elections on a Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's ticket, and served as Provisional Health Minister from 2002 till 2005. In March 2012 he was elected to the Senate on a general seat as a JUI-F candidate. His tenure ended in March of last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Balochistan March May Citizenship Media TV From Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal

Recent Stories

Where are 5 million houses and 10 million jobs?

6 minutes ago

IHC observes federal govt, NAB will be responsibil ..

18 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 26 ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Russian-Turkish Memorandum on Syri ..

2 minutes ago

FWO not to observe axle load limits on M-9 on dema ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices remain stable at Rs 87,500 26 Oct 201 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.