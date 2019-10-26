JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah loses his citizenship

(@fidahassanain)

Nadra cancels citizenship of Hafiz Hamdullah while PEMRA directs TV channels not to invite him to their programs as a guest.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2019) The National Database and Registrataion Authority on Saturday cancelled the citizenship of former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah, the reports said.

The reports said that the authority labelled the politicians a "confirmed alien".

After confirmation of Nadra, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah is no citizen of Pakistan. A few days ago, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) directed tv channels not to invite former JUI-F Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah as a guest on TV shows.

In its notification dated Oct 11, NADRA said that JUI-F was not a citizen of Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that JUI_F leader Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah was elected as an MPA from Balochistan in the 2002 General Elections on a Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's ticket, and served as Provisional Health Minister from 2002 till 2005. In March 2012 he was elected to the Senate on a general seat as a JUI-F candidate. His tenure ended in March of last year.