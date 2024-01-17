JUI-F Leader Highlights Women’s Role In Elections
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Kafeel Ahmed Nizami has highlighted the importance of women’s role along with the men in the electoral field saying women's role in upcoming general elections would be of great importance.
He stated this while addressing a meeting of the JUI-F women's wing wherein around 70 women belonging to different union councils announced joining his party.
On this occasion, JUI-F Women Wing head Sana Nausheen and Mrs. Shah wore mufflers of the party to newcomers in the party.
Kafeel Ahmed Nizami, who is also the candidate of JUI-F for provincial assembly seat PK-113, welcomed those women to the party.
Speaking on this occasion, Kafeel said the role of women could not be neglected in strengthening of democracy in any society.
On this occasion, the JUI-F Women Wing announced to start door-to-door electoral campaign for JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is contesting elections on NA-44 and Kafeel Nizami at the union council level.
At the end of the event, the party’s electoral pamphlets and stickers were also distributed among the women.
