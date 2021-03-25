UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Leader Injured In Bajaur Blast

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) ::Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam's leader Maulana Abdul Salam on Thursday got injured in a remote controlled bomb blast in Dama Dola Mamond, Bajaur police confirmed the incident.

Police said Maulana had left his house for the madrassa at 6:45 am on Thursday when he came under a remote-controlled bomb attack.

He was shifted to Peshawar for further treatment after receiving first aid at Khar Hospital.

JUI-F workers were staging a protest in Khar Chowk against the incident and demanding the arrest of the attackers.

