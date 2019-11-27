JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayat Ullah attacked by unknown persons

Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazal (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayat Ullah was attacked by unknown persons here on Wednesday in Mansehra

Mansehra (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Jamiat Ulema islam Fazal (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayat Ullah was attacked by unknown persons here on Wednesday in Mansehra.According to police, unknown persons hit his car and then five persons attacked with rod and as a result Mufti Kifayat including his son who was accompanying his father got injured.

Mufti Kifayat Ullah and others were shifted to hospital for medical assistance, police stated.Mufti Kifayat Ullah son said that some vehicles chased them, they stopped them on gun point then tortured them.Police registered the case and investigation was started to hunt the culprits.