JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah arrested from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested from Islamabad on Sunday for issuing inflammatory statements against the national institutions.Deputy Secretary Information JUI-F Aslam Ghouri confirmed the news and said Mufti Kifayatullah was taken into custody from Islamabad's Sector E-11 last night.

According to details, the JUI-F leader was arrested under 3-MPO by Mansehra police.

He is the third leader to have been detained from the Federal capital in the past few days ahead of Azadi March.