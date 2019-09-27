UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Leader Should Show Political Maturity To Resolve Issues: Andleeb

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:54 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Friday while criticizing Maulana Fazal ur Rehman plan to lockdown the capital said he needed to show political maturity as protests and sit-ins were not solution of resolving the important issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Friday while criticizing Maulana Fazal ur Rehman plan to lockdown the capital said he needed to show political maturity as protests and sit-ins were not solution of resolving the important issues.

Talking to a private news channel she said the country was facing many problems and the government was taking every possible step to address the issues.

"The globe is looking towards the old-decade issue Kashmir as PM Imran Khan has also not left any stone unturned to highlight Kashmir issue at international front.

It is diplomatic victory of Pakistan that International community has taken notice of human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir", she added.

She said all political parties must show unity and stand united with the government at this crucial time and focused to use the fora of parliament to address the matters.

"Maulana would not achieve anything from the lockdown as his politics was rejected by the people in the general election 2018", she concluded.

