UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Leaders Address Participants At Lahore's Azadi Chowk

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:23 PM

JUI-F leaders address participants at Lahore's Azadi Chowk

Azadi March led by Maulana Fazl ur Rehman arrived in Lahore today and is all set to depart for Islamabad to enter in the capital on Oct 31st

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) After reaching in Lahore, the leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) addressed the participants at Azadi Chowk.
The speakers said that they would continue thier journey and strongly protest against the government for its policies. The leaders were on the containers while the participants who were in hundreds were surrounding it at the chowk. they had been holding flags and huge banners there and had been chanting slogans against the government.

The JUI-F has set Oct 31st as the date to enter in Islamabad--the capital and Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has repeatedly said that the schedule will never change.


The members of Ansarul Islam--the wing of JUI-F were also present there in thier particular "Khakhi" uniform. The Azadi March is all set to leave for Islamabad and is likely to be bigger and bigger till it reached the capital.
It may be mentioned here that Azadi March as arrived in Lahore there was full strike of the traders in the city while the doctors were also on strike--giving a strong message to the governmentn of "stand-still" situation in the provincial capital of Punjab--which is the country's biggest province.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Protest Azadi March May All Government

Recent Stories

IHC issues contempt notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

22 minutes ago

Russia working with UAE, Saudi to preserve stabili ..

40 minutes ago

Region’s biggest health & fitness summit returns ..

46 minutes ago

Court grants bail to Capt (retd) Safdar in hate sp ..

7 minutes ago

Climate-fuelled flooding to imperil 300 million by ..

7 minutes ago

UN envoys calls for dialogue to find solution to I ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.