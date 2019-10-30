(@fidahassanain)

Azadi March led by Maulana Fazl ur Rehman arrived in Lahore today and is all set to depart for Islamabad to enter in the capital on Oct 31st

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) After reaching in Lahore, the leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) addressed the participants at Azadi Chowk.

The speakers said that they would continue thier journey and strongly protest against the government for its policies. The leaders were on the containers while the participants who were in hundreds were surrounding it at the chowk. they had been holding flags and huge banners there and had been chanting slogans against the government.

The JUI-F has set Oct 31st as the date to enter in Islamabad--the capital and Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has repeatedly said that the schedule will never change.



The members of Ansarul Islam--the wing of JUI-F were also present there in thier particular "Khakhi" uniform. The Azadi March is all set to leave for Islamabad and is likely to be bigger and bigger till it reached the capital.

It may be mentioned here that Azadi March as arrived in Lahore there was full strike of the traders in the city while the doctors were also on strike--giving a strong message to the governmentn of "stand-still" situation in the provincial capital of Punjab--which is the country's biggest province.