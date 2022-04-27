JUI-F leaders call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam-F leaders Maulana Fazalur Rehman and Akram Khan Durrani Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam-F leaders Maulana Fazalur Rehman and Akram Khan Durrani Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss political situation.

During the meeting, they agreed for mutual cooperation among all the political parties for strengthening of democracy and ensuring of public welfare.

Separately, a delegation of JUI-F, comprising Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor, Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay and Minister for SAFRON Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, called on the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation in the country and agreed to work with all the political parties for the strengthening of democracy.

Later, Syeda Nausheen Zehra, a PML-N member of the National Assembly, also called on the prime minister.

She appreciated the prime minister for implementation of public welfare projects on priority basis and providing subsidies on flour and other essential commodities during the month of Ramazan.

She also briefed the prime minister over the issues of her constituency.