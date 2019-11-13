JUI-F lockdown to be handled by provincial govts: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the lockdown of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) across the country would be handled by the provincial governments and law would take its course against violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the lockdown of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) across the country would be handled by the provincial governments and law would take its course against violators.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had neither created any obstacle nor used power against peaceful protestors, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said if the JUI-F will try to block the highways then stern action would be taken against them as per law. The peaceful protest was constitutional right of every political party, he added.

Replying to a question, he said nobody could get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan while National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was carrying out the cases against corrupt elements.

He said the government allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment on humanitarian grounds. After his health recovery, he had to face the cases in the country.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was doing politics on Nawaz Sharif's health issue, he added.