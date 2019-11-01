UrduPoint.com
JUI-F March Hit Kashmir Cause: Umer Ayub

Fri 01st November 2019

Minister for Power and Petroleum Resources, Umer Ayub Khan on Friday said that so called Azadi March launched by Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), chief had hit back the Kashmir cause

The Kashmir cause was damaged by long march of JUI-F and Opposition parties, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already disclosed about the unification plan of political leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, who had been facing jail due to corruption and money laundering cases, he said.

Umer Ayub Khan said the present leadership was well aware of the agenda of the Opposition party leaders who wanted to get rid of the corruption cases and jails. The PTI leadership would not grant national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to any element found involved in plundering national money and corruption charges, he said.

