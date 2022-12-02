JUI-F MNA condemns smear campaign against Fazl

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Shahida Akhtar Ali, a Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Jamiat Ulema -e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday strongly condemned a smear campaign launched by the warriors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on social media.

Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, she said Maulana Fazl never uttered inappropriate language against the women workers and supporters of PTI. Fazl in a last day gathering, only pinpointed the foreign agenda of former prime minister Imran Khan, his (Imran's) distortion of cultural values, persistent misleading of youth and creating rift among the nation.

Surprisingly, instead of mending their ways, she said the PTI workers started criticizing Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. JUI-F would never allow anyone to mislead country's youth, and fulfill the agenda of enemies.

She said that PTI has ruined institutions, economy, and ethics and torn apart the integrity of the nation during four years of rule.