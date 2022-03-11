JUI-F MNAs set free by police in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The police, however, in the wee hours of Friday released JUI-F MNA’s Maulana Jamaluddin, Salahuddin Ayubi and other party workers on bail bonds and personal guarantees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2022) Islamabad police released two JUI-F lawmakers and workers of Ansarul islam who were arrested during an operation inside the Parliament Lodges on Friday.

Islamabad police arrested two JUI MNAs, several workers during operation inside Parliament Lodges. Islamabad police on Thursday evening stormed into the parliament lodges and arrested more than a dozen Ansar-ul-Islam workers

Ansar-ul-Islam—is a uniformed volunteer force of the JUI including MNA Maulana Jamaluddin, Salahuddin Ayubi and spokesperson Mufti Abdullah.

JUI-F chief Maulana, following arrest of party workers and parliamentarians, had announced a countrywide protest and asked the party workers to stage a demonstration, subsequently, late-night Fazlur Rehman called off protest until morning and demanded to release the arrested party workers.

Aslam Ghouri, the JUI-F spokesperson, confirmed the release of party workers on the microblogging site Twitter and thanked opposition parties and their workers for extending support.

Ghouri said, “We want to thank the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), however the next course of action will be decided after consultation with leadership,”.

Earlier, the police had cordoned off all the roads leading towards Parliament amid the JUI-F protest against the arrest of party workers.

Earlier, JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza, along with a group of lawyers, filed a complaint against the police operation inside the Parliament Lodges.

The lawyer’s leader, who also suffered injures during the police action, approached Secretariat Police Station seeking the registration of an FIR after getting medical treatment.

The application read, “Islamabad Police abducted MNA Sallahuddin Ayubi, MNA Jamal Uddin and their guests from the Parliament Lodges on Thursday, March 10,”.

It said thata police officers smashed down MNA Salahuddin Ayubi's lodge and entered the premises, pointing out that the police tortured him and others including MNAs Saad Rafiq and Rafiullah.

The complaint said the MNAs were injured as a result of police action, adding that the police did not have arrest warrants or the permission of the National Assembly speaker to enter the lodge.

The statement said the incident occurred in the presence of the ADC, DIG and other police officers.

“In this police operation, the home minister's approval can not be ruled out, and serious disciplinary and legal action against the offenders should be taken.”

“The policemen were told that they can not arrest MNAs like this and that the Opposition parties have submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.