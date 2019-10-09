UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Moves Application To Islamabad Administration For Azadi March

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 45 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 02:31 PM

JUI-F moves application to Islamabad administration for Azadi March

Maulana Haideri says everyone is allowed and encouraged to take part in Azadi March except teenagers—less than 18-year of age.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-9th Oct, 2019 Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) has moved an application to Islamabad Chief Commissioner seeking permission to hold anti-government protest campaign ‘Azadi March’ and a sit-in at D-Chowk in the capital.

According to media reports, Party’s General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri filed the application holding protest was a democracy and constitutional right of an opposition party, so JUI-F be allowed to hold anti-government ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad.

In application, Maulana Haideri said: “ JUI-F is going to hold Azadi March on October 27, 2019 at D-Chowk, Islamabad, by exercising its democratic and Constitutional right under Articles 16 and 17 of the Constitution of Pakistan against the incumbent government,”.

He wrote that a huge number of party workers will take part in Azadi March led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He pleaded Islamabad Commissioner for provision of sufficient security to hold protest.

It may be mentioned here that the ruling PTI held 126-day long protest in the heart of Capital against the then government of Nawaz Sharif but now is strongly opposing opposition parties, especially JUI-F for holding anti-government protest in the same city. JUI-F has fixed Oct 27 as the protest and Azadi March day and has support of two major opposition parties including PML-N and PPP.

Later, talking to media, JUI-F General Secretary has said that everyone is allowed and encouraged to take part in Azadi March except teenagers who are less than 18-year of age.

Ends/

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Azadi March Same May October 2019 Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

PM Khan calls on President Xi , discusses regional ..

28 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet Ugandan President on Independenc ..

47 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Faces Rebellion in Cabin ..

56 minutes ago

US Airstrikes on Afghan Alleged Drug Facilities Ca ..

56 minutes ago

Xi calls on China, Solomon Islands to enhance syne ..

42 minutes ago

Xi says China sincerely hopes to help Pakistan dev ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.