JUI-F moves application to Islamabad administration for Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-9th Oct, 2019 Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) has moved an application to Islamabad Chief Commissioner seeking permission to hold anti-government protest campaign ‘Azadi March’ and a sit-in at D-Chowk in the capital.

According to media reports, Party’s General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri filed the application holding protest was a democracy and constitutional right of an opposition party, so JUI-F be allowed to hold anti-government ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad.

In application, Maulana Haideri said: “ JUI-F is going to hold Azadi March on October 27, 2019 at D-Chowk, Islamabad, by exercising its democratic and Constitutional right under Articles 16 and 17 of the Constitution of Pakistan against the incumbent government,”.

He wrote that a huge number of party workers will take part in Azadi March led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He pleaded Islamabad Commissioner for provision of sufficient security to hold protest.

It may be mentioned here that the ruling PTI held 126-day long protest in the heart of Capital against the then government of Nawaz Sharif but now is strongly opposing opposition parties, especially JUI-F for holding anti-government protest in the same city. JUI-F has fixed Oct 27 as the protest and Azadi March day and has support of two major opposition parties including PML-N and PPP.

Later, talking to media, JUI-F General Secretary has said that everyone is allowed and encouraged to take part in Azadi March except teenagers who are less than 18-year of age.

