JUI-F MPA Condemns Indian Atrocities In IIOJ&K

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:00 PM

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) JUI-F, Moulana Isamuddin on Tuesday condemned Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)and urged world community to take notice of ongoing genocide in occupied valley

Talking to APP relating to August 5, he said that Modi government has committed a serious crime by revoking the status of Kashmir and contravening the resolutions passed in United Nations.

He said that Indian government is pursuing policy of Hinduvta subjecting the innocent Kashmiris to unprecedented persecution.

JUI-F legislator demanded of international forums and world community to pressurize India and stop human rights violations in IIOJ&K.

He said that whole nation is united to support Kashmiris in their struggle to free themselves from Indian subjugation and get right of self determination.

